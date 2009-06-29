Google Android handsets get turn-by-turn sat nav

CoPilot has announced the arrival of the first full turn-by-turn satellite navigation for the Android platform.

Available to download now from Android Market, CoPilot Live will bring some nifty features to your Google-based handset, like voice-guided turn instructions and 3D mapping.

You will also be able to keep track of your other Android friends, with icons pointing out where your mates are from any given time – prefect for all the stalkers out there.

HTC Hero

CoPilot Live is currently available for Windows Mobile based and Symbian handsets so its arrival on HTC Magic, T-Mobile G1 and the new HTC Hero will be welcomed by the Android community – as in the phone users, not Blade Runner style replicants.

If you want CoPilot Live, then you'll have to dig deep into your pockets.

The app costs £25.99 for UK and Ireland maps and £59.99 for the whole of Europe.