Google admits Android security flaw, fixing it

99 per cent of Android phones could be at risk

Google has acknowledged a security flaw in its Android operating system and is working on an instant fix for the problem.

Last Friday, German researchers published a paper which revealed that Android phone owners were at risk when using certain services like Google Calendar, Contacts and Picassa over public Wi-Fi networks.

The researchers discovered that some authentication tokens are being sent unencrypted, over-the-air, putting your data at risk from those snooping on the public network.

Google on the case

In an official statement, Google has said it is already rolling-out a fix for the security flaw, which could affect all Android users, except those already running Gingerbread.

"Today we're starting to roll out a fix which addresses a potential security flaw that could, under certain circumstances, allow a third party access to data available in calendar and contacts.

"This fix requires no action from users and will roll out globally over the next few days."

Source: Computer World