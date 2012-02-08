Free Samsung Galaxy S2 with T-Mobile USA this Saturday

T-Mobile USA is giving away its entire range of 4G smartphones and tablets for a one-day sale, this Saturday.

If you sign-up to a two-year contract, you can snag a free Samsung Galaxy S2, HTC Amaze 4G, BlackBerry Bold 9900 or the Nokia Lumia 710 Windows Phone devices.

The T-Mobile SpringBoard Android tablet is also up for grabs, free of charge, when you sign up for a data plan.

The carrier hopes to inspire a little of the Cupid spirit by labeling this a Valentine's Day sale in an attempt to snare loved-up smartphone buyers.

'Sweet deal'

"T-Mobile has a commitment to make the 4G experience affordable and accessible to everyone, so this sweet deal on smartphones and tablets is our Valentine's gift to consumers," said T-Mobile's marketing boss John Clelland.

"No matter where loved ones live, T-Mobile wants to bring them closer with unlimited talking, photo sharing, video chatting, texting, and more."

The event hopes to by-pass the perception among non-smartphone owners $200 for a top-of-the-range handset, on top of an expensive two-year contract, is a little too much of a burden.

Via: BGR