Facebook 3.0 hits iPhone after approval delay

If you're a heavy iPhone user, there's a fair-to-middling chance you're also well into Facebook, so it's fortunate that the beloved SNS has just had a spec-bump to version 3.0.

The newest version of the iPhone app had, apparently, been waiting for Apple approval for a while and is now available through the App Store.

No push yet

While it doesn't yet have push notifications for new events (that's due in the next version and how annoying would it be anyway?) it does have a smarter interface and a range of improvements.

Chief among these are the ability to upload photo albums from the iPhone, better commenting on Facebook posts, event RSVPs and a start screen that can be customised to suit. They're spoiling us.

Via TUAW