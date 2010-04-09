Enhanced Twitter for BlackBerry hits public beta

The enhanced Twitter for Blackberry app has launched in open beta, taking advantage of push alerts and adding Twitter search.

Although Twitter already has a client for the RIM phones, the enhanced application has several benefits – tying itself into the phone's other functions much more neatly.

Functionality

Those include showing direct messages as soon as they arrive using BlackBerry Push, posting a link from the browser and allowing upload of pictures direct from the device's camera.

Other additions include better personalisation – including choosing font and size, and enlarged profile avatar viewing as well as additional in-application caching.

Available for free from the test centre in BlackBerry App World, the Twitter for BlackBerry app is ready for download now.