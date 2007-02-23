Consumer group slams mobile roaming charges

European mobile phone operators have no excuse to charge high roaming charges, according to a leading consumer rights group. BEUC believes nobody should have to pay more than 33 euro cents (22p) per minute while using their mobile abroad.

The organisation goes on to accuse mobile operators of creating a smokescreen with confusing contract bundles which don't reduce the costs of roaming.

Two other problems highlighted by BEUC's report were a lack of detailed information for consumers on the roaming costs helping to confuse them, and operators believing businesses are the predominate users of roaming features, not consumers.

"With lower prices, consumers will make more international calls. Higher volumes will reduce unit costs - with benefits all round. It's time to get those prices down, down, down," explained Jim Murray, BEUC director.