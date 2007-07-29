iPhone interface for Windows Mobile phones

How do you fancy having an iPhone interface on your Windows Mobile smartphone? You could be enjoying something similar pretty soon - with an iPhone-style launcher already available to download and other applications currently under development.

WhoNeedsAniPhone.com is blog project to develop an iPhone-style interface for Windows Mobile devices, piece by piece using Adobe Flash CS3. Details of the first alpha version of the launcher page have been posted and a beta version of a weather widget is already available to download. Other iPhone-alike pages are under development.

Plenty of like-minded Windows Mobile fans are joining in the online development project. It's run by self-confessed iPhone lovers who want to bring a similar level of functionality to the Windows Mobile platform.