Apple iPhone to ship June 11th?

Apple 's eagerly anticipated iPhone mobile will go on sale on Monday 11 June - if Cingular call centre operators are to be believed. Cingular is Apple's exclusive mobile network partner for the US launch.

The launch date may be significant, as that's exactly the same day that Apple's Worldwide Developer Conference ( WWDC ) kicks off - and would give Apple CEO Steve Jobs something to crow about from the stage, alongside the company's other big launch - Mac OS X 10.5 Leopard . However Apple traditionally launches products on a Tuesday, which hints that the story - originally reported by a US journalist - may not be accurate.

Earlier this week Cingular (aka AT&T) chief Randall Stephenson wowed the crowds at CTIA Wireless 2007 by fetching a working iPhone out of his pocket. News agency Reuters said the room went quiet and the room lit up with hundreds of camera flashes. Stephenson said that Cingular had received over one million calls from potential customers asking them when the phone would launch.