Nokia Maps gets real time traffic info

Nokia has introduced Real Time Traffic Information (RTTI) in sixteen European countries to its Nokia Maps sat nav service.

Nokia is providing the service in association with ARC Transistance, the European network of automobile clubs, which includes the UK's Automobile Association.

The service will be offered as a premium offering in Nokia Maps 2.0 and in future versions of Nokia Maps.

"By adding RTTI, Nokia can save precious time for drivers by alerting them of traffic, construction or other road hazards that could affect their journey. When Nokia Maps receives the road updates from ARC Transistance, the application can dynamicly re-route during navigation and provide a faster route," Nokia's press release informs us.

End of the road for satnav?

It follows the news earlier this week that satnav specialist TomTom has recently posted considerable financial losses, leading many to speculate that it could be the end of the road for dedicated satnav devices.

The new version of Nokia Maps 2.0 for selected devices is available on the Nokia Beta Labs website.

The current version of Nokia Maps and the Nokia Map Loader are freely available for download for selected devices.