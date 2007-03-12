CeBIT 2007: E-Ten's first 3G Pocket PC phone

Taiwanese PDA maker E-Ten will show off its first 3G-enabled handset at the CeBIT show in Hannover, Germany this week. The phone is due for release later this year.

The new handset, to be released under E-Ten's Glofiish brand, is based on the Windows Mobile 6 platform. With built-in HSDPA/WCDMA, the device is the first E-Ten product to feature 3G connectivity. Pictures - or indeed a product name - are currently undisclosed.

E-Ten will also present the GPS-enabled Glofiish X500 at CeBit. The company claims it is the world's thinnest PDA at just 15.5mm. It's also showing the Glofiish M700 which features a sliding keyboard. All three Pocket PC devices offer all-in-one connectivity with GSM, Wi-Fi, and GPS, and include a 400MHz Samsung CPU and 128MB of flash memory.