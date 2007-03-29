Trending
82ASK teams up with Multimap

Get maps sent by text to your mobile

Mobile answer service 82ASK has teamed up with internet mapping company Multimap to offer a service that can send a map of your location to your mobile in a text message.

By sending a text to 82ASK (i.e. 82275) and requesting a location or landmark, the service will text you back within five minutes with a link to a WAP page displaying a map of the area.

Directions can also be supplied along with the map if you're feeling lost or want to find a particular place in the area quickly.

The service costs 50p per map, plus the standard £1 per question asked.

