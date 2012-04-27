Budget Sony Xperia ST21i Android 4.0 device leaks

The first images of the so-called Sony Xperia ST21i smartphone have reached the web.

Greek site Techblog has uncovered the snaps of a 3.2-inch device emblazoned with the new Sony-only logo, along with a host of specs which place the device firmly in the mid-range arena.

The handset will reportedly boast an 800Mhz Qualcomm processor, 512MB of RAM, a rather modest 3-megapixel camera and a run-of-the-mill 640x 480 screen resolution.

Android ICS out of the box

According to the report, wide-set device will have the advantage of Android 4.0 Ice Cream Sandwich right out of the box.

That's something many of the current crop of Xperia devices from Sony, including the Xperia P and Xperia U cannot claim.

Those devices are launching with Android 2.3 Gingerbread, with an ICS update scheduled for later in the year.

There's no word yet on a potential release date or price for the ST21i but we certainly can't imagine Sony will be charging top dollar for this handset.

Earlier this week, however, we reported that the Xperia P may launch as soon as May 7th.

Via: Engadget