Budget iPhone rears its colourful head again

The budget iPhone is a colourful, mythical beast that just won't quit. Its existence is almost a dead cert, and we've been getting plenty of pictures to prove it. Including another one today.

The picture was tweeted by Apple blogger Sonny Dickerson, who told TechRadar that the picture came from a source claiming to have got his or her hands on the fabled budget iPhone.

The colours match up with those spotted yesterday, albeit a slightly paler shade. However it's likely that this is nothing more than the lighting. Or someone, somewhere has been having a great time trolling the internet for the past couple of weeks.

