British woman breaks texting record

A British woman has smashed the world record for texting, using Samsung's Swype technology to breeze to victory.

After typing the phrase 'the razor-toothed piranhas of the genera Serrasalmus and Pygocentrus are the most ferocious freshwater fish in the world. In reality they seldom attack a human' in 25.94 seconds, Melissa Thompson was effusive about Swype.

Shock and awe

''It's a real shock to find out that I'm the fastest texter in the world," she said. "But using Swype helped. Everyone should give it a go and see how easy it is.''

Which will presumably keep her in free Samsung phones for the rest of her life.

Thompson was using a Samsung Galaxy S smartphone, and she knocked a whopping 9.6 seconds off of the previous record by an American.

The Guinness Book of World Records has yet to ratify the record.

Via Telegraph