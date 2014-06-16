Blackphone is about to sidle stealthily into the mainstream

For those of you champing at the paranoid bit to be more phone secure, your wait is close to being over: the much-hyped Blackphone is just three weeks away from becoming widely available.

The Blackphone hit the headlines at the time of the Prism revelations, and was widely touted as 'NSA proof'.

That's almost certainly a very large slice of journalistic licence, but what the Geeksphone and Silent Circle collaboration does bring is a medium-spec handset with a gunboat-load of encryption apps.

Blackphone - probably has a more robust logo now

So, for $629 (around £370, AU$668) you'll get security and control that you are unlikely to see on a mainstream handset any time soon, along with a 2GHz quad-core processor, 720p 4.7-inch display and a far more interesting phone than your friends.

When we got our hands on the Blackphone back at MWC 2014 we asked 'what's the price of security?' and the answer is, of course, very much dependent on the individual. And also $629.

Via Phone Arena