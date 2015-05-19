BlackBerry still believes it'll make money from smartphones

BlackBerry, remember them? The Canadian company, formerly known as Research in Motion, is convinced there's still an opportunity to make significant revenue from smartphones.

BlackBerry devices account for less than 1% of the world's smartphone market share, shipping 40 times fewer units than Apple over the last quarter. BlackBerry's CEO, John Chen doesn't see that as a problem though, and says the difference is who you're selling to.

Speaking to Business Insider, Chen said "If you look at the US Army, they're still rolling out all BlackBerry. If I tell them there are no more phones, I lose that account. The question is how do you make phones profitable at the volume those people represent?"

Whether the future of BlackBerry is a hyper-niche one where phones are semi-custom build for the client or one where the smartphone business only serves as a Trojan horse remains to be seen.

One thing's for sure, Chen believes that design is an important aspect of every phone, even if they end up looking like the Passport.

Via: Business Insider