BlackBerry 9670 clamshell outed on simulator

RIM's next new crazy-shaped phone looks like it will be the BlackBerry 9670, a clamshell handset.

Running BlackBerry 6 OS, this new phone has appeared on a development simulator and has since been shared around the internet on a variety of torrent sites, according to BB Leaks.

From the simulator we can see a handset that has 4GB of onboard memory (thanks to running BlackBerry 6 OS) and a 5MP camera, as well as a full QWERTY keyboard.

To touch or not to touch?

We're not sure where it's packing a touchscreen, but given the clamshell form that seems unlikely. Also we're hoping it has got at least 512MB of RAM on board, otherwise BB 6 is going to be a slow runner.

We've no idea on a UK release date for the new BlackBerry 9670, but given the BlackBerry Torch and the BlackBerry Curve 3G are coming soon, we'd hope it would be in the near future.

Via Unwired View