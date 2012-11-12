BlackBerry 10 launch date confirmed

RIM has finally confirmed a launch date for BlackBerry 10, with January 30 2013 the date to mark in your diary.

Two BlackBerry 10 smartphones will also be unveiled at the global event, with the release date for the hard- and software to be announced at the same time.

The global launch event will happen simultaneously in multiple countries around the world.

About time

The new OS was originally meant to launch this summer, before being pushed back to the end of the year and finally to early 2013. Looks like RIM has finally hit a deadline.

You can detect just a hint of quiet desperation in CEO Thorsten Heins' press-released quote, which concludes, "We are looking forward to getting BlackBerry 10 in the hands of our customers around the world."

No wonder; RIM's handsets have been struggling in this new post-iPhone world, with sales and market share dropping off a cliff in the last few years and prompting one analyst to deem BB10 "dead on arrival".

As for the hardware, we're expecting to see the long-rumoured BlackBerry L-Series get its official reveal, focusing heavily on the touchscreen side of things, with the N-Series phone rocking RIM's traditional (and excellent) physical keyboard.