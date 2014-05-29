Samsung Galaxy S5 Active breaks cover in full gallery

Looking to pick up Samsung's latest flagship smartphones but concerned the fragile plastic casing might not be able to keep up with your active lifestyle? There appears to be a new model on the way that promises to be as rugged as you are.

Famed gadget leaker @evleaks posted a new gallery full of images for the as-yet unannounced Samsung Galaxy S5 Active, which appears to be a variant of this year's Galaxy S5 with additional protection for owners who spend more time outdoors.

The gallery of seven images reveal just about everything a potential buyer would want to know about the Galaxy S5 Active, right down US carrier AT&T branding, which seemingly confirms that it will be a launch partner for the device in the States.

If this all sounds familiar, it's because Samsung has pretty much ripped a page right out of the Korean manufacturer's own 2013 playbook, which saw the more rugged Galaxy S4 Active follow closely on the heels of last year's flagship model.

Rugged good looks

In the case of the Galaxy S4 Active, Samsung cut a few corners such as reducing the quality of the camera, but offered a sturdier, water-resistant casing in trade for those compromises.

Given the current Galaxy S5 is already water-resistant out of the box, the S5 Active would appear to be stepping up its game, courtesy of a frame that ditches the curvier look of its predecessor for sharper edges and construction that offers a better grip in the hand.

Judging from the latest leak, the Galaxy S5 Active also features raised, more rugged navigational buttons, including a "convenience key" that can be customized for quick access to almost any function the user desires.

Other rumored specs tick off most of the Galaxy S5 feature list, right down to a 1080p HD AMOLED display, quad-core Snapdragon 801 processor and a 16MP rear-facing camera, leaving only pricing and a firm release date left to the imagination.