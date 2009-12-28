Apple's app store rocks Christmas day

It's not just Amazon that's claiming a Christmas downloading frenzy - Apple saw a 1,000% rise in downloads for the iPod Touch on Christmas Day, according mobile analytics company Flurry.

It's also the first time the iPod Touch has overtaken the iPhone for app store downloads.

It's not all about Apple though, with Android apps also seeing increased demand, up 20%, mainly powered by the Motorola Milestone/Droid, with 49% of all Android apps sold on Christmas day coming from it.

But even with that, downloads for Android apps are still 13 times smaller than for Apple - still a long way to go yet.

