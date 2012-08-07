Apple kicks YouTube out of iOS 6

Apple has confirmed with its latest beta release of iOS 6 that it has severed ties with Google owned YouTube, removing its dedicated app from the platform.

Since the birth of iOS, the Apple-built YouTube app has been a mainstay feature, providing you easy access to all your favourite cat-playing-a-piano videos.

Apple paid Google a hefty licence fee to include its own YouTube app on the iOS platform, but the Cupertino-base firm has confirmed that this licence agreement has now ended, as it pushes out iOS 6 beta 4 to developers.

Google working on "best possible experience"

Speaking to The Verge, an Apple spokesperson stated: "Our license to include the YouTube app in iOS has ended, customers can use YouTube in the Safari browser and Google is working on a new YouTube app to be on the App Store."

Google has also spoken out about this, saying: "we are working with Apple to ensure we have the best possible YouTube experience for iOS users""

YouTube is the second high-profile Google offering to be removed by Apple from iOS 6, with Google Maps already getting the boot in favour of a brand new service from the iDevice manufacturer.

If you don't want to lose the dedicated YouTube app, then keeping your device running on iOS 5 will see the app retained – although you'll miss out on all the new goodies iOS 6 has to offer.

iOS Maps enter new dimension

Apple's new Mapping service has witnessed a big update in the iOS 6 beta 4 release, with a host of American, Canadian and European cities receiving the company's 3D "flyover" data – which gives a three dimensional bird's eye view of cities around the world.

As for other changes in the beta 4 release, developers will see a host of fixes for the likes of Facebook integration, address book, Apple TV and Game Center, plus updates to the Dictionary, iTunes and more.

iOS 6 is scheduled for launch this Autumn, and we expect it to arrive alongside the new iPhone – which is currently rumoured to be arriving on September 12.

See how iOS 6 is shaping up against Windows Phone 8 and Android Jelly Bean in our video below.

From The Verge and AppleInsider via BGR