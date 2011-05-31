Trending
Brands

Apple iWork released for iPhone, iPod touch and iPad

By Mobile phones  

Keynote, Pages and Numbers go mobile

iWork gets re worked

Apple has announced that it has redesigned its iWork software for iOS devices – including the iPhone, iPod touch and iPad.

Not content with announcing just what we will see at WWDC this year, Apple has decided to unveil a mobile version of iWork which is "completely redesigned for iOS and Apple's revolutionary Multi-Touch interface".

Office, sweet

Keynote, Pages and Numbers have all been given separate app releases, costing £5.99 each. If you are an iPad user and already have iWork, then the new redesigned apps come as a free upgrade.

Apple is bigging up its iWork apps, calling Pages "the most beautiful word processor ever designed for a mobile device".

It also thinks highly of Keynote ("makes it easy to create impressive presentations") and Numbers, explaining: "Numbers uses Multi-Touch gestures and an intelligent keyboard to help you create compelling, great-looking spreadsheets."

It's great to see Apple port its software onto mobile devices, considering the mobile version of Microsoft's Office suite is a big pull for those looking to get a Windows Phone 7 handset.

Related news

See more Mobile phones news