Apple iPhone 3.0 to feature parental controls

Apple looks set to loosen the rules on iPhone applications that contain adult content with iPhone 3.0 set to feature parental controls.

The news follows Apple's banning of a newspaper's aggregator app developed by Makayama, due to the fact that it contained pics of The Sun's infamous topless Page 3 ladies.

Apple seemingly had no problems with the rest of the content on the app from a number of other major newspaper publishers such as the New York Times and Frankfurter Algemeine.

iPhone parenting

The forthcoming Apple iPhone OS 3.0 is set to contain parental controls, with Apple informing Makayama that it "would be appropriate to resubmit your application for review once this feature is available."

For the time being, Makayama has removed The Sun from its listings and successfully resubmitted the app.

Of course, if you really wanted to look at relatively inoffensive pictures of topless ladies, you could always just head straight to Page3.com

A Nine Inch Nails app was also recently rejected from the Apple App Store, as we reported earlier this week.

