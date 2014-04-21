All signs point to imminent Android 4.4.3 KitKat launch as Google updates app

Google has dropped a major hint that the next incremental update to its Android KitKat mobile OS will arrive imminently.

The firm has issued an update for its Google Edu Device Set-Up app, which is geared at helping schools set up Android tablets for students.

While it reveals nothing about the nature of the update, the app does promise support for the as-yet-unannounced Android 4.4.3 update.

Just last week the Sprint network in the United States also appeared to confirm an update was on the way, but has since removed any references to it.

Bug swatter

The Android 4.4.3 update isn't expected to furnish smartphone and tablet users with any new features, but it should nuke a number of bugs and bring the requisite performance enhancements.

Some using the current version of Android KitKat (4.4.2) have been experiencing random reboots, issues with Bluetooth connectivity and problems with automatic connections to Wi-Fi.

We'll let you know for sure when the update drops.

Via AndroidCentral