Alcatel slips out value sliderphone

If you're looking for a bit of mobile style on a budget, why not take a look at the chrome and leather-look Alcatel OT-C825 Vintage Slider?

As well as the modern-retro look, the value-priced OT-C825 sliderphone from Alcatel offers a digital music player with external control keys. It has a 1.3-megapixel camera with video recording capability and expandable MicroSD card memory. A 128MB card is supplied, with up to 2GB cards supported. It has 10MB of internal memory too.

The OT-C825's media player supports multiple formats including MP3, AAC, AAC , M4A and MPEG4. Stereo headphones are supplied in the package, while the OC-C825 also has stereo Bluetooth support for wireless headphones. USB 2.0 connectivity is included too. Unusually, when hooked up to a PC, the OT-C825's camera can also be used as a webcam.

The Alcatel OT-C825 is a tri-band phone, and vital statistics are 96 (h) x 50 (w) x 18 (d) mm and 99 grams. It is expected to go on sale in June or July 2007, with prices yet to be confirmed.