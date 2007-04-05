3G LG Shine hits UK stores

Anyone who's been holding out for a 3G version of the lustrous LG Shine need wait no more - it's now available to buy from 3 in the UK.

The 3G version of the LG Shine (the U970, to give it its full name) has just arrived in UK stores, bringing high-speed multimedia connectivity to the metal and mirrored minimalism of the original slimline sliderphone.

With an added front-facing camera, the Shine U970 is capable of video calling. It also comes equipped with high-speed HSDPA (High Speed Downlink Packet Access) 3G - enabling web browsing and downloading of video and music at up to 3.6Mbit/s.

The U970 maintains the 2-megapixel camera with Schneider-Kreuznach lens of the original KE970 Shine and has video and multi-format music players onboard. It offers 575MB of internal memory but, unlike with the original GSM/GPRS Shine, it doesn't have expandable MicroSD card memory.

Free deals

Stereo Bluetooth is provided for streaming tracks to Bluetooth headphones or speaker set ups, while USB mass storage makes transferring files to the phone a simple case of drag and drop.

The Shine U970 can be bought now from free on 3 tariffs charging £35 per month and above.