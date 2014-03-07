Apple wants to use your body to connect all your iDevices

Apple's got much bigger plans for security beyond Touch ID, a new patent has revealed, suggesting that Cupertino might one day use our biometric data to connect our devices.

The patent application describes a system that uses biometric data to pair devices and allow them to communicate with each other.

Being able to transfer data between devices using this shared biometric data, the patent explains, would make for a more secure process. Sending photos from your laptop to your iPhone, for example.

Fingerprintin' good

That biometric data could be anything. Apple lists examples including fingerprint sensors, facial recognition, retina scanning and voice recognition.

Apple also suggests that different security levels could be assigned to certain folders, the more secure ones requiring more than one type of biometric input.

The patent, spotted by Apple Insider, was filed on August 31, 2012, but was only published by the USPTO this week. Since that original application, Apple has got the ball rolling with Touch ID on the iPhone 5S.