If, like us, you enjoy idly surfing the web and checking your email while watching Eastenders of an evening then you might want to invest in Logitech's fancy new air-mesh Lapdesk.

As you can see right here from Logitech's very own 'lifestyle' shots of the gizmo, it does actually look like quite a handy thing to have around the house. The Lapdesk also looks nice (fired! – Ed).

Cool family jewels

Logitech claims that the Lapdesk's air-mesh padded underside also manages to keeps your legs cool, particularly useful for those men concerned about roasting their family jewels by sitting with a hot laptop balanced on their upper thighs for extended periods of time.

Logitech launches its Lapdesk early in the new year in the UK at a cost of £30.

We now await the launch of an Alienware-branded Lapdesk built from reinforced carbon-fibre and steel mesh, with an in-built glowing light.

Come on Alienware product design bods! Make it so!