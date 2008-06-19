Brando's cutesy new USB Cube Hub

Okay, we know that it's hard to get that excited about USB hubs, but when they are nice and colourful, feature on/off switches and cheap as chips, like these new USB Cube Hubs from Brando, we still want one.

You can connect 4 different USB devices at the same time and - gasp! - the two ports (on the top) can be on or off "and the colourful design helps to decorate your desk" Brando cheerfully informs us.

What is more, they provide a data transfer rate up to 480Mbps and only cost $12 (£6) so head over to Brando's website if you want to snap up the lastest in USB hub fashion!