People of determination get free Internet Calling Plan in the UAE

In order to use the licensed VoIP services in the UAE such as BOTIM and C'Me, a consumer needs to subscribe to an Internet Calling Plan through du or Etisalat.

However, TRA has decided to waive the 50 Dirhams per month fee for people of determination which was announced in support of Arab Deaf Week.

According to the daily Gulf News, TRA director-general Hamad Obaid Al Mansouri said "Our efforts are inspired by our long tradition of social integration, equal opportunities and care for all citizens."