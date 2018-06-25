Our exclusive SIM only deal is the best value SIMO in the UK: 10GB for a tenner a month

No need to thank us, dear TechRadar reader. It's our pleasure to team up with iD Mobile and bring you this exclusive SIM only deal. If your mobile phone contract has just expired, or you're looking for a great value SIMO to slot into a new handset then we don't see much point in looking any further.

Now, it's not unusual for iD Mobile to offer cheap SIM only plans, but this 10GB for £10 per month SIMO may just be the most impressive it's ever offered. 10GB is a plentiful data allowance for surfing the net, streaming music and navigating with Google Maps on the go. And you won't find this deal anywhere else on the web right now - it's a treat for TechRadar followers only and ends on Wednesday July 4.

Unlike some of the other best SIM only deals in the UK, there's no cashback or voucher codes to be faffing around with to get this fantastic price. And because all iD's SIM plans are on rolling 1-month contracts, there's very little commitment, too.

TechRadar's EXCLUSIVE SIM only deal with iD

iD Mobile SIMO deal | 1 month contract | 10GB data | 300 minutes | Unlimited texts | £10 per month

Carphone Warehouse-owned iD has made it very straightforward for you. 10GB of data. £10 per month. Only massive cashback promotions get other networks anywhere close to this bargain price. But you'd better get in there quickly... Ends on Wednesday July 4

Why should I choose iD mobile?

You may not be that familiar with iD - it's not necessarily a household name like networks such as O2 or Vodafone. But in addition to its ridiculously cheap prices, there are other reasons why iD could be a good fit for your next SIM card:

Flexibility As we say above, iD is popular with a lot of people for offering 30 day contracts rather than the one year commitments offered by most big networks.

Data rollover This is a lovely little innovation, which could come in very handy now you'll be on 10GB a month. If, for example, you use only 6GB of data one month it means that you'll have 14GB to play with in the next 30 days. Handy if you're expecting to be away from the Wi-Fi a lot in the future as you can save your data up to use when you most need it.

4G calling If phone reception is rubbish where you live or work, you can utilise iD's 4G prowess to make calls using data rather than your call allowance. That's particularly handy when you consider you only get 300 minutes a month with the above deal.

Capping One of those people who always seems to go over their data or call allowances and ends up with a whacking great bill every month. Then we reckon you'll want to take advantage of iD's capping feature, which puts a limit on your spend. But with that healthy 10GB of data to use, you hopefully won't need to rely on the cap too much anyway.