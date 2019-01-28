OPPO sets up regional hub in Dubai

OPPO is getting serious about its Middle East expansion plans with the opening of a new regional hub Dubai. This new hub will be OPPO’s center for operations for the MEA region and will be responsible for all sales, distribution and marketing functions.

Through this hub, OPPO also plans to develop key technology partnerships with private and public sector entities and aid in developing UAE’s technology infrastructure as well as promoting UAE’s Vision 2021. The global smartphone brand is also boosting its research & development with a key focus on 5G networks, artificial intelligence and smart devices.

Last year, the brand made quite an impact with its OPPO Find X smartphone with a unique mechanical sliding camera design, which saw it win our Innovation in Tech Award. And earlier this month, it announced plans to to launch the OPPO R17 phone series in Saudi Arabia, which marks the first time OPPO’s mid-to-high end R-series devices have come to this region.

According to OPPO, as global smartphone sales slow down, the Gulf market in particular has seen an increase in purchase of new smartphones especially among the youth demographics. The company plans to cater to this market by bringing more mid-to-higher end products that feature cool new tech and innovative features such as being the among the first to offer 5G-ready phones.