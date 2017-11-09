Oppo F5 will use AI to make your selfies even more beautiful

After launching the F5 in Philippines and India, Oppo has launched its selfie-focused phone in the UAE now. With features such as Facial unlock and the AI Beauty Technology, Oppo is laying claims to the first AI based beautifying technology.

Following the bezel-less trend, the Oppo F5 features 6-inch full HD+ screen with a resolution of 2160x1080 and an aspect ratio of 18:9. The screen to body ratio is 84.2 percent with the fingerprint sensor moved to the back.

Specs wise, the Oppo F5 is powered by an octa-core MediaTek MT6763T processor and will come in two variants- 4GB RAM with 32GB storage and 6GB RAM 64GB storage. If that's not enough for you (there's no limit to selfies, after all) the F5 has a microSD slot for an additional 256GB. At launch, the Oppo F5 runs Android 7.1 with ColorOS 3.2 .

Oppo F5 - AI comes to selfies

Oppo F5 is the latest addition to the company’s selfie expert series after Oppo F3. In continuation, the company has launched the F5 with a 20-megapixel front sensor measuring 1/2.8-inches with a f/2.0 aperture and the "AI Beauty Technology." The technology includes a database of human faces from around the world which captures the details of the user on the basis of the skin tones, gender, age etc. thus giving the best selfies to the user.

In addition to this, the phone can identify more than 200 facial recognition spots while clicking selfies and has a customized beauty effect. It has a 16-megapixel primary sensor with an aperture size of f/1.8. It also has a fingerprint sensor placed below the camera lens at the back.

Apart from this, Oppo also announced the launch of Oppo F5 Youth which it will start rolling out from December onward. The phone will also feature the same 6-inch full HD+ display and AI Beauty Technology. We earlier reported that the Oppo F5 might be launched in three variants and with this announcement, the news has been confirmed.

Price and availability

The Oppo F5 is now on sale with prices start at AED 1,199. Color choices include black and red.