Microsoft releases Virtual PC 2007

Microsoft has announced Virtual PC 2007. The application enables you to install multiple operating systems on your PC and is available as a free download.

You can also switch back and forth between operating systems just as you would between user accounts in Windows XP and Vista.

The new software includes support for 64-bit operating systems, as well as the ability to install operating systems over a network.

The following are supported as primary operating systems:

Windows Server 2003

Windows Vista Business

Windows Vista Enterprise

Windows Vista Ultimate

Windows XP Professional

Windows XP Professional x64

Windows XP Tablet PC Edition

The following are officially supported as guests: