'Critical' XP updates released tomorrow

Windows is to be patched tomorrow, with six updates. The releases are part of Microsoft's monthly 'Patch Tuesday' schedule.

Three XP updates are marked as 'critical' - this means the security holes in question could be seriously exploited and malicious code executed on your PC.

The other three updates are rated as 'important'. The first two are for Publisher and Windows XP Professional, while another affects Windows Vista. Apparently this problem could lead to the disclosure of personal information, though it's unclear exactly how.

The new updates also include fixes for Microsoft Excel and the .NET Framework as well as Windows. They'll be delivered via Windows Update .