OnePlus 7T and OnePlus 7T Pro press shots land hours before they're unveiled

Today's big OnePlus 7T unveiling its unlikely to provide any major surprises, especially considering new leaked shots of both the phones have appeared online.

Found and published by WinFuture, the images of the OnePlus 7T and OnePlus 7T Pro which can be seen below give us a solid look at both the front and back of both the phones.

The OnePlus 7T images look accurate as they match an image we've previously seen shared by OnePlus (the one at the top of this page) which shows the round camera layout.

WinFuture also claims the OnePlus 7T comes with a 6.55-inch display with a resolution of 2400 x 1080 and that it will sport a 90Hz refresh rate to give a smoother experience when you're scrolling on the screen - you'll already find such a refresh rate on the OnePlus 7 Pro, but not the standard OnePlus 7.

Image 1 of 2 The standard OnePlus 7T in a gray shade (Image credit: OnePlus, via WinFuture) Image 2 of 2 The OnePlus 7T Pro in Glacier Blue (Image credit: OnePlus, via WinFuture)

The OnePlus 7T Pro, however, seems to sport a similar camera layout to the original OnePlus 7 Pro. It's shown here in Glacier Blue, and the design looks largely similar to the phone we saw introduced earlier this year.

It may be that the OnePlus 7T is a much bigger upgrade over the last phone than the OnePlus 7T Pro is. We're set to learn everything we need to know at the company's launch event later today.

It's set to kick off at 6:30am PT / 9:30am ET / 2:30pm BST / 7pm IST / 11:30pm AEST, so it's a matter of hours until we learn all about these new handsets.