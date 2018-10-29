OnePlus 6T live blog: all the latest from the next OnePlus phone launch

Welcome to TechRadar's latest OnePlus launch live blog. It's the big day for the OnePlus 6T to be unveiled at a special event in New York where we expect to hear all about the latest flagship phone from the Chinese smartphone brand.

The truth is, we know almost everything there is to know about the phone already. Consistent leaks and announcements from the company mean we have a clear picture of what the phone will offer and how it looks.

That said, it's always exciting to follow alongside the launch live. That's why we've put together this live blog so you can keep up with the latest announcements coming on stage from the brand.

It's all set to kick off at 8AM PT / 11AM ET / 3PM BST

OnePlus 6T launch live blog

All times in Eastern Standard Time (ET)

8:30 - The OnePlus team have yet to update social media this morning, but here's a post from the company's CEO Pete Lau showing the team practicing ahead of the big launch.

Some practice for the #OnePlus6T launch in our new NYC office. Feels like those early days ❤️ pic.twitter.com/0s2RxEny4i28 October 2018

8:00 - Good morning! We're just finishing off our breakfast before we head to the launch event that's set to take place at Pier 36 in New York City.

Be sure to check back here for our thoughts on the OnePlus 6T while it's being announced on stage. We'll be updating here beforehand as we get to the event too.