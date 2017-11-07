OnePlus 5T will go on sale on November 21 in India

The much-anticipated OnePlus 5T is all set to be launched on November 16 at an event in Brooklyn, New York, the China-based smartphone maker announced today. OnePlus has also invited its fans to watch the event live in movie theatres in select cities in India. Interested buyers won't have to wait much though, as the OnePlus 5T will be available in a flash sale on November 21 in the country.

Watch OnePlus 5T launch event live in a theatre

The OnePlus 5T will be unveiled on November 16 at an event in Brooklyn, and OnePlus has invited its fans to attend the event. Interested fans can register for the event by paying $40, with registrations starting on November 8.

For OnePlus fans in India, the company will screen the launch event at select PVR theatres in Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore, Hyderabad and Pune, with tickets priced at Rs. 99. Bookings start on November 8 on Bookmyshow, with the event screening scheduled on November 16th, at 9:30 PM IST.

Apart from this, fans can also watch the OnePlus 5T launch live on OnePlus’ official launch page.

OnePlus 5T flash sale on November 21

While OnePlus will start selling its latest flagship from November 21 in North America and Europe, Indian users can participate in a flash sale on the same day, with the official sales scheduled to start on November 28.

Early birds will be able to participate in the first OnePlus 5T flash sale on November 21, starting at 4:30 PM IST on Amazon.in and oneplusstore.in.