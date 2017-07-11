One of our top Android boxes, the 4K Nvidia Shield TV, is £20 off this Prime Day

The Nvidia Shield TV is one of the most full-featured set-top boxes out there at the moment, and it's discounted by £20 this Amazon Prime Day.

As well as offering support for 4K streaming from compatible video services, you can also play Android games directly on the console or even stream them from a PC equipped with an Nvidia graphics card.

The box can do almost anything, the one downside being its prohibitively high price, which is much more than its main competitors including the Amazon Fire TV and Chromecast Ultra.

But, if you want a set-top box that's almost at home gaming as it is streaming, then the Nvidia Shield TV is a great shout.

You'll need an Amazon Prime subscription if you want to take advantage of the deal, but Amazon is offering a free month of Prime today.