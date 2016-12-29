Oculus Rift 2 could get advanced eye-tracking

Eye-tracking is one of the last missing pieces of the VR puzzle, but Oculus may have bought a company that could crack it in time for the Oculus Rift 2.

The Facebook-owned VR specialist has just purchased the start-up company The Eye Tribe, which has a pedigree in technologies and interfaces that work by tracking the movement of a user's eyes.

Though the details of the deal are still a bit murky according to a TechCrunch report, it sets the mind racing for what could be coming next from the virtual reality trailblazers.

Foveated view = better VR

Oculus has likely courted The Eye Tribe thanks to the company's work on foveated rendering, which is an important stepping stone towards a more natural and immersive VR experience.

Foveated rendering uses eye-tracking to establish which part of a virtual scene a user is looking at, and focusses system resources on that area. Effectively, this should deliver a lifelike depth-of-field effect, bringing a current point of interest into focus while other elements retreat.

It also allows for more efficient use of GPU and processor resources, by only rendering in high detail the elements of a scene a user is currently focussed on.

As for the user, it'll make for a more natural interaction with the digital world - current headsets available require a wearer to turn their heads at an object of interest to focus on it, whereas in the real world we may merely turn our eyes.

If harnessed correctly, Oculus may have just made a purchase to take them ahead of the HTC Vive and PlayStation VR competition.