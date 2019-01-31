Now TV deals: save over 40% on a Sky Sports pass

Now TV deals are a great way to access Sky's excellent content without signing up to a long contract. You can pick and choose access to packages like Entertainment, Sky Cinema, Sky Kids and of course Sky Sports channels on a rolling 30-day deal. We've gone into greater detail on all of these options in our regular Now TV passes and offers page.

If Sky Sports is on your New Year's Most Wanted list though, this might be the best deal for you as you save a whopping 41% on the monthly price if you sign up before February 4.

This pass gets you access to the full selection of Sky Sports channels including: Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Sports Football (for Football League, La Liga and more), Sky Sports F1, Sky Sports Racing, Sky Sports Cricket, Sky Sports Golf, Sky Sports News, Sky Sports Mix, Sky Sports Action, Sky Sports Arena and Sky Sports Main Event.

Sky Sports pass £33.99 £20 at Now TV

This limited time offer saves you £13.99 a month for four consecutive months. After four months, if you want to continue using Sky Sports via Now TV, the price will resume at the usual £33.99 a month, but you're free to cancel at any point. This offer is available to new Now TV customers, or ones currently without a Now TV Sky Sports sub.

Don't forget the big game from across the pond this weekend and tune into the Super Bowl live stream .

We know plenty of people that use the Now TV service as a beta test to see what's available on Sky's channels before signing up to a regular Sky TV deal with options for even more channels, recording live TV options, HD and 4K viewing and potentially bigger savings with a longer contract. If you'd like to check out these options, be sure to take a look at our guide below: