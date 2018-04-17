Trending
Now is the best time to buy a Samsung Galaxy S9 or S9+

Samsung offering over AED 1,800 in trade value

The Samsung Galaxy S9 and the Galaxy S9 Plus sit on top of our best phones list at the moment and right now is a great time to buy them.

Samsung is offering trade-in value on your current devices until the end of June. You can save upto AED 1,860 off the new S9 phones which is almost 50% of the cost of the phones.

Samsung has published a list on how much it thinks your Samsung, Apple or Huawei phones are worth and that list can be accessed here. To give you some examples, The Galaxy Note 8 will get you AED 1,860 while the Galaxy S8+ will get you AED 1,687. 

On the Apple side, the iPhone X 64GB model can be worth upto AED 2,612 while the iPhone 8 Plus is at 1,888. 

You can get your device valued at one of the Samsung Experience Stores if it's not on that list. The trade-in is also available through other retailers such as Jumbo, Harman House and Sharaf DG.

