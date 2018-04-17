Now is the best time to buy a Samsung Galaxy S9 or S9+

The Samsung Galaxy S9 and the Galaxy S9 Plus sit on top of our best phones list at the moment and right now is a great time to buy them.

Samsung is offering trade-in value on your current devices until the end of June. You can save upto AED 1,860 off the new S9 phones which is almost 50% of the cost of the phones.

Samsung has published a list on how much it thinks your Samsung, Apple or Huawei phones are worth and that list can be accessed here. To give you some examples, The Galaxy Note 8 will get you AED 1,860 while the Galaxy S8+ will get you AED 1,687.

On the Apple side, the iPhone X 64GB model can be worth upto AED 2,612 while the iPhone 8 Plus is at 1,888.

You can get your device valued at one of the Samsung Experience Stores if it's not on that list. The trade-in is also available through other retailers such as Jumbo, Harman House and Sharaf DG.