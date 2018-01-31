NOW Broadband launches with cheap deals starting from £18 per month

From a contract-free alternative to Sky television, to well-priced broadband and TV deal provider, and now the evolution in to one of the cheapest internet companies in the UK - it's been quite a five-and-a-half years for NOW TV.

Today sees the launch of its new NOW Broadband brand, dropping the 'TV' from its moniker and signalling that internet deals aren't a mere afterthought or add-on. And the inaugural promotional prices NOW is offering are really worth a second look.

The headliner is the £18 per month standard 17Mb broadband only deal, which matches Sky Broadband Unlimited as the cheapest tariff on the market. Like all of NOW Broadband's 12-month contract rates, there's £24.99 to pay upfront, which includes activation and delivery of the router.

If you need something faster, then NOW Broadband's fibre deals are also competitive, with £25pm for 38Mb and £35 for 76Mb (good, but not a patch on Vodafone's £20pm and £24pm respectively). And of course being NOW, there are special rates for broadband and TV package combos as well, with the option to add the NOW TV Entertainment Pass to any plan for an extra £4.99 per month.

NOW broadband is also bringing across its 'no contract' feature, meaning that you can pay an extra £35 upfront to avoid being tied into a 12-month contract. That could come in handy if you know that you're set to move house in the coming months.

NOW Broadband - choose your deal:

NOW Brilliant Broadband | 12 months | Up to 17Mb | Landline incl. | £24.99 upfront | £18 per month

Flat out one of the cheapest broadband deals in the UK right now. The prospect of seeing £18 on your monthly bills should make you very happy indeed.View Deal

NOW Fab Fibre | 12 months | Up to 38Mb | Landline incl. | £24.99 upfront | £25 per month

As mentioned above, NOW Broadband can't compete with Vodafone's prices at the moment. But add that Entertainment Pass for £4.99pm and suddenly this looks like great value.View Deal

NOW Super Fibre | 12 months | Up to 76Mb | Landline incl. | £24.99 upfront | £35 per month

Some providers crank up the upfront fees to set up this kind of rapid speed (equivalent to 9.5MB per second), but not NOW. Don't forget the 'no contract' offer if you don't wish to commit.View Deal

NOW Broadband is very cheap, but you don't have to take our word for it