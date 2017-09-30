Noon.com is online and ready for shoppers

With an ambition to take on the likes of Amazon.com and the backing of Mohamed Alabbar and the Public Investment Fund of Saudi Arabia, noon.com has finally opened up its website to online shoppers.

Revealed last year in October, the website was originally scheduled to go online in January of this year but management shakeups delayed the launch of noon.com month after month.

The original plan for noon.com was to launch with close to 20 million products but we don't really know how close noon.com is to that figure .It was also announced to have a warehouse the size of 60 football pitches with offices in Dubai and Riyadh.

At launch, noon.com is selling products in categories of electronics, fashion, home & kitchen, beauty & fragrance, baby products and grocery. The website is minimal in design, pleasing to the eye and fast to load. It's available in English and Arabic and the sign-up process is very straight-forward asking only for your name, email and password.

The selection of products seems reasonably comprehensive with the technology category encompassing everything from smartphones to laptops, televisions, cameras, television, video games and appliances amongst other things. There is a good mix of products that have been officially released in the region as well as imports such as the Microsoft Surface Laptop from resellers.

We'll continue keeping an eye on noon.com and follow it's progress and development in the region.