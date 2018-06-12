Noon.com cozies up to eBay - will offer access to global eBay marketplace in the Middle East

Online shoppers in the Middle East will soon have even more access to US and international products. This comes via a partnership between local online marketplace noon.com and US e-commerce giant, eBay.

Starting later this year, ‘noon powered by eBay’ will fulfill all eBay orders made through their site or app. This means consumers in the region can buy international products using their local credit cards and avoid costly shipping fees and customs hassles to get products delivered straight to their homes.

Cross-border sales are becoming increasingly popular as consumers look for better prices and products they’re unable to find domestically. With the Amazon’s purchase of souq.com seven months ago, Middle East shoppers gained access to Amazon’s Global Store with over a million US products. Partnering with eBay will allow noon to expand their reach in a similar way.

Aside from logistics and fulfillment, noon and eBay will also explore joint marketing opportunities and share their marketing expertise to leverage their understanding of e-commerce in the MENA region.