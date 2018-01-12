Nokia 1 spotted online in first live images

HMD Global is preparing to launch the Nokia 1 in the coming weeks, with rumours pointing out that it will be the company’s first Android Go smartphone. Now, new leaks have revealed the first live images of the upcoming entry-level smartphone from Nokia.

Recent reports had revealed that HMD Global is working on its first Android Go smartphone. Based on Android 8.0 Oreo, the Go edition is a stripped down, resource-friendly version of the operating system that would let phone makers launch sub-$30 smartphones. A new report had further revealed that Google is looking at the possibility of launching $30 Android Go smartphones in India, with Micromax, Intex, Lava etc being the first few partners.

Nokia 1 specifications

Not much is known in terms of specifications of the upcoming Nokia 1, but some rumours have suggested that we could see a HD display, a quad-core chipset and 1GB of RAM. The quad-core chipset is rumoured to be the Qualcomm Snapdragon 212.

In terms of camera, we could see the Nokia 1 launch with an 8MP rear camera and a 5MP front camera. A big 4,100mAh battery is expected to power the entry-level smartphone.

Launching the Nokia 1 with Android Go in markets like India could be a good decision, not just in terms of the cost of the phone, but also in terms of the network efficiencies possible with Android Go apps. Google recently revealed several Go version of its apps including Gmail Go, Files Go, Google Maps Go, YouTube Go and more.

Nokia 1 price

Some reports suggest that the Nokia 1 could be priced around Rs 6,000-6,500, which would pit it against the likes of the Xiaomi Redmi 5A, 10 or D.

