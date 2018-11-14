No need to wait to Black Friday - the best ever Galaxy S9 deal just got even cheaper

If there's such a thing as being in love with a mobile phone deal (and there definitely is, right?), then we've given our heart to this one. The winner of the 2018 Consumer Choice Mobile Award for 'Deal of the Year' is down to its lowest ever price, and we're completely smitten.

You must have seen us talking about it before - it's this Samsung Galaxy S9 deal on Vodafone provided by Mobiles.co.uk. For a mere £23 per month you get 4GB of data and unlimited calls and texts. But now the upfront price - which has consistently hovered on and just above the £100-mark - is down to the lowest so far at £90.

That takes the total two year spend to almost £100 less than the £739 RRP for the handset itself. Genuinely astonishing value - we're not sure how Mobiles.co.uk can top this when Black Friday and Cyber Monday finally do come around next week.

Oh, and just one more thing before you buy. If you're a bit concerned about 4GB not being enough data, or have been told that only EE will do, then we have another treat in store. We're arranged an exclusive deal just for TechRadar readers - a £20 off voucher that you can use to get the best value EE Galaxy S9 deal on the market under £30 per month. More details below:

The best ever Galaxy S9 deal:

Samsung Galaxy S9 at Mobiles.co.uk | £100 upfront | 4GB data | Unlimited mins and texts | £23pm

Android fans have been laughing at iPhone prices for some years now, and considering Apple's newest flagship phone will cost you more than a grand on contract nowadays, this excellent S9 deal blows us away every time we see it. Total cost over 24 months is just £642.

Our EXCLUSIVE Galaxy S9 deal for Black Friday:

Samsung Galaxy S9 at Mobiles.co.uk | £70 £50 upfront with TECH20 code | 9GB data | Unlimited mins and texts | £28pm

We know, we know - EE is the fastest 4G UK network and you won't settle for anything less. Well, you don't have to. It may be a fiver more a month than the Voda deal, but use our TECH20 discount code and the upfront spend is exactly half while the data allowance is more than doubled. Total cost over 24 months is £722.

