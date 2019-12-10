Nintendo Switch deal: buy the console at Amazon and receive a free $30 gift card

If you're looking for a last-minute deal on the Nintendo Switch, then you've come to the right place. For a limited time, Amazon has a post-Black Friday coupon code on the best-selling switch console. Just apply code D3E2CDJ6GB6S at checkout, and you'll receive a free $30 Amazon credit within seven days after the console is shipped.

The Nintendo Switch is a console that allows you to use it as a portable gaming device or as a home console. You can play the Nintendo Switch anywhere, and the dual Joy-Con controllers let you team up and enjoy multiplayer games. The Nintendo Switch was released in 2017, but this particular device is a newer model, which means it has a longer battery life than the original. The box includes the Nintendo Switch console, the Nintendo Switch dock in black, and the Neon Blue and Neon Red Joy‑Con controllers.

Discounts on the Nintendo Switch are extremely rare, and this is the best deal we've seen right now on the console. This deal is sure to go fast, so you should take advantage now before it's too late.

Nintendo Switch with Neon Blue and Neon Red Joy‑Con: $299.99 at Amazon

For a limited time, you can purchase the Nintendo Switch at Amazon and enter code D3E2CDJ6GB6S at checkout to receive a $30 promotional credit to use on future purchases.

