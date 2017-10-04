Apple Watch 3 LTE connectivity issues get a fix with watchOS 4 update

Few features make the Apple Watch 3 so appealing as the available built-in LTE and Wi-Fi connectivity, but following its launch two weeks ago, reports of spotty connectivity quickly rolled in and stoked concerns.

Apparently the Apple Watch 3 LTE was still constantly seeking out unauthenticated Wi-Fi networks, causing it to ignore the sweet plan you paid for when it finally latched on to the public signal at Starbucks or elsewhere.



Today, though, Apple released an update to watchOS 4, called watchOS 4.0.1, to owners of the smartwatch, and it apparently solves the issue.

According to the patch notes, "watchOS 4.0.1 fixes issues that in rare cases were causing Apple Watch to join unauthenticated (captive) Wi-Fi networks, such as those found in public places like coffee shops and hotels, which direct the user to a webpage before the network can be accessed."



If you don't have an Apple Watch 3 and were specifically holding out because of these concerns, this might be a good time to pick one up.