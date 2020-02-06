New players can grab six months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate for less with fantastic deals

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate deals have been flying around over the last few weeks as Microsoft welcomes the players it snagged with some excellent Xbox One S sales. The latest deals from CDKeys, however, offer some of the lowest prices we've seen on six-month Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscriptions so far. Before you dive straight in, however, you might also want to look at those 12-month Live Gold deals because Microsoft has a little trick up its sleeve that can save you a wad of cash on your 2020 gaming.

You can pick up a six-month Xbox Game Pass Ultimate deal for just $33.49 / £24.99 at CDKeys right now. Note that these codes will only work with new Xbox Live accounts, so if you've already got an existing account you might want to check out our best Xbox Game Pass prices.

If you are a new player, that's a fantastic price and one that beats a similar deal from Amazon UK last week. Nevertheless, there are more savings to be had for the savvy shopper. That's because Microsoft is still running its own Xbox Game Pass Ultimate deals, which offer the first month of the service for just $1 / £1. Similarly, you have to be new to the Game Pass Ultimate service, but if so there's a kicker in this deal that makes this all-in-one subscription particularly cheap at the moment.

(Image credit: Microsoft)

Microsoft states that when you redeem your first month for $1 / £1, all your existing Live Gold or Game Pass months will be upgraded to Game Pass Ultimate, up to 36 months. That means a stacked Xbox Live Gold subscription, a substantially cheaper service, can be converted into a premium Game Pass Ultimate membership.

Six months of Xbox Live Gold can be found for the same price as this particular Game Pass Ultimate deal right now, but picking up 12 months for $53.59 / £39.99 gives you far more value for money and sets you up with free games for the whole year once you convert your months. Just make sure you redeem your Live Gold membership before signing up to Game Pass Ultimate.

Today's best Xbox Game Pass Ultimate deals in the US

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate | 6 months | $33.49 at CDKeys

This deal is for new Xbox Live accounts only, but if that's you this $33 six-month membership is an excellent Game Pass Ultimate deal. You're saving roughly $56 on a subscription to the massive Game Pass library of free titles, online play, and extra discounts across the Microsoft Store.



Xbox Live Gold | 12 months | $53.59 at CDKeys

If you've never used Xbox Game Pass Ultimate before, you'll be able to take advantage of the fantastic $1 trial deal. That means you'll be able to redeem these 12 months of Live Gold and then convert them to the more expensive Game Pass Ultimate subscription when you sign up.



Today's best Xbox Game Pass Ultimate deals in the UK

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate | 6 months | £24.99 at CDKeys

This code is 58% off at CDKeys right now, meaning new Xbox Live accounts can take advantage of this fantastic Game Pass Ultimate deal for less. We were previously seeing this subscription go for over £30 on sale at Amazon, so you're saving plenty today.



Xbox Live Gold | 12 months | £39.99 at CDKeys

Picking up this 12 month Live Gold deal means new Game Pass Ultimate players can get a fantastic price on a whole year of free gaming. Simply redeem your Live Gold code on your Microsoft account before signing up to the £1 trial of Game Pass Ultimate. Once you do so, your remaining Live Gold months will be converted to the more expensive membership.



